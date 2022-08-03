Mun Gani A kasa Sai Tinubu tackles Dogara over his position on Muslim-Muslim ticket.

What Gogara did: Dogara had recently rejected the party's choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election saying it is worrisome.

In his speech delivered at the APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit in Abuja, the former Speaker said a Muslim-Muslim ticket is a bad decision that is counter-productive to Nigerians' aspirations for a united and prosperous nation.

The Group's Reaction: Reacting to this, a Tinubu support group in the North, Mun Gani A Kasa Sai Tinubu accused Dogara of creating disaffection between Muslims and Christians in the country.

The group described Dogara's campaign against Tinubu-Shettima's ticket as selfish.

"Whenever you see some politicians writing different publications against Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, it's not that they love the Christians, it's about selfish interest and to create disaffection between the Christians and Muslims in the country," the group said.

The campaign group also blasted Dogara saying he rose to political prominence because of the support of Muslims.

"All through your political sojourn, Muslims were those that helped you to prominence. No single Christian did, not even the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)".

Highlighting how Dogara climbed the political ladder with support from Muslim politicians the group wrote; "A Muslim minister Habibu Ningi made you a Special Assistant in 2003 from a classroom teacher in a secondary school.

"A Muslim Governor, Adamu Muazu helped you to become a House of Representatives member in a Muslim-dominated constituency in 2007.

"Aminu Tambuwal, Abdulmumini Jibrin, Suleiman Lasun, Alhassan Doguwa all Muslims made sure you became the Speaker of the National Assembly in 2015, betrayed the party establishment and the president, who is a Christian (Goodluck Jonathan).