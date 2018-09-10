news

Candidate for the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kinglsey Moghalu, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to a presidential debate to talk about policies ahead of the polls next year.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Septemeber 10, 2018, Moghalu said he's ready to debate the president, as well as the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, "I'm inviting President Muhammadu Buhari to a debate. I'm inviting whoever emerges as the PDP candidate for a debate."

When asked about the possibility of the president not granting his request, he said Buhari has no choice and cannot dodge the challenge by sending Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He said, "Mr Buhari does not have that option, we elected him as president of Nigeria and nobody else. He should not try to dodge by sending vice president Osinbajo. Mr Osinbajo should be debating with vice presidential candidates."

Moghalu was recently elected the flag bearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) at the party's national convention at International Conference Centre, Abuja, on September 8, 2018.

Buhari lacks political will to secure Nigeria - Moghalu

While speaking on insecurity in Nigeria, Moghalu said Buhari lacks the political will to provide adequate security for Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said the current administration also lacks the competence to deal with the several security issues that continue to plague the country.

He said, "It's a government of excuses and a government of failure. Let me tell you what will be different when I become president about the security of this country.

"First, I have the political will to secure Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the political will to secure this country.

"Why do I say so? The herdsmen that are going around killing people in this country, we have not seen any real firm action from the government against them. That tells you that there's something that is holding him back.

"The Boko Haram terrorist sect, they're still there. Just recently we saw a report of how they took over some part of Nigeria in Borno.

"The problem is two things. One, the real political will is not there. Two, the competence is not there. Three, there's a lot of parochialism in the security management of Nigeria.

"All the security agencies in this country, almost 99% of them are headed people from one part of the country. This is one of the reasons why this country is not secure."

How I'll revive Nigeria's economy - Moghalu

Moghalu also said Nigeria's economy is in shambles because the current leadership lacks the vision to conceptualise a coherent policy and execute it.

He said, "I offer something different, something bold, something new. The economy will be managed in a very different way when I become president of this country.

"You see, the secret of the success of the economy is economic philosophy. If you cannot conceptualise it, you cannot execute it. Nigeria's economy is just ad-hocism, writ large. One policy today, one policy tomorrow, there's no coherence or vision.

"I'm saying that the fundamental aspects of this country are not functioning properly and that is why poverty is so high.

"What I'll do differently. You manage the economy with a vision and there are three things that will make Nigeria's economy function very well and once I get into office as president, I'll begin to make sure those things are in place.

"Number one, property rights. Number two, innovation. Number three, capital. That's how a capitalist economy functions. Well, none of those three things exist in the Nigerian economy. How can the economy function well?"

The presidential candidate urged Nigerians to ditch the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) and the opposition PDP in 2019, noting that both parties are equally as bad for the country.