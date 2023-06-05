The sports category has moved to a new website.
Melaye condemns violence in Kogi politics, calls FG to investigate Bello, Yakubu

Ima Elijah

Dino says this after opposition thugs reportedly attacked governor Yahaya Bello’s convoy.

Dino Melaye [Vanguard]

The clash reportedly took place on Saturday when armed thugs, believed to be supporters of Alhaji Muritala Yakubu, the SDP candidate, attacked the governor's convoy. In response, Senator Melaye issued a statement to the press in Lokoja, stressing that the peace and well-being of the people of Kogi should not be endangered by political disputes or the interests of individuals involved.

"While I am still receiving updates on the details of the incident, I have been informed that both the governor and the SDP candidate's team are blaming each other. If these reports are accurate, I, Senator Dino Melaye, strongly condemn such acts," the statement read.

Senator Melaye urged Governor Yahaya Bello and the SDP candidate to refrain from inciting chaos or crisis in Kogi State, emphasising that maintaining peace in the region should always take precedence.

Furthermore, Melaye called upon the Federal Government of Nigeria to utilise the Office of the President to initiate an immediate investigation into the clash between Governor Yahaya Bello and the SDP candidate. He emphasised the importance of holding all individuals involved, regardless of their stature, accountable for their actions.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

