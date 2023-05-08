Meet the Justices overseeing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

The panel, which will be chaired by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, comprises Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Moses Ugo, and Justice Abbah Mohammed.

Hearings for the petitions filed by aggrieved candidates will commence on Monday, May 08, 2023.

In his inaugural speech, Justice Tsammani called on parties before the court to refrain from making comments that could lead to unrest in the country.

The chairman assured all parties that justice will be served to the deserving party and urged counsels to cooperate with the Tribunal to ensure swift decision-making.

"I want to appeal to everyone in this matter not to make sensational comments that could set the country on fire.