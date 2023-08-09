ADVERTISEMENT
Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker directed the nominees to make available 25 copies of their CVs and appear before the house on Thursday for screening by 10a.m.

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
This is contained in a letter sent to the House and read at Wednesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Mr Uche Ugwu. The nominees included - Martin Chinweike, Obi Ozor, Ajogwu Emeka, Chris Ozongwu and Felix Nnamani.

I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” Mbah said.

The speaker thereafter directed the nominees to make available 25 copies of their CVs and appear before the house on Thursday for screening by 10a.m. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah had on July 28, sent a list of 15 commissioner nominees to the house for consideration.

