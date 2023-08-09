Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has submitted additional list of five commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

This is contained in a letter sent to the House and read at Wednesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Mr Uche Ugwu. The nominees included - Martin Chinweike, Obi Ozor, Ajogwu Emeka, Chris Ozongwu and Felix Nnamani.

“I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” Mbah said.