Why Governor Masari gave APC musicians ₦80 million

Dauda Adamu Rarara and Yusuf Baban Chinedu, who have been staunch supporters of the party, will receive financial assistance to secure alternative accommodation for their families.

The approval was made public through a memo obtained by Channels Television, titled "Special Release of Funds" and signed by Saminu Soli, on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The memo, addressed to the Accountant General of the State Ministry of Finance, detailed the allocation of funds specifically for the two musicians.

According to the memo, ₦50 million has been strictly approved for Dauda Adamu Rarara, while Yusuf Baban Chinedu will receive ₦30 million. The allocated funds are intended to aid them in finding suitable housing for their families, following the unfortunate attacks carried out by political miscreants during the governorship elections on March 20, 2023.

"I am directed to convey approval for the release of (₦80,000,000.00) only to the Accountant General Payable to the Secretary to the Government of the State, Governor's being KTSG Assistance to Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi Rarara and Baban Chinedu to secure alternative accommodation for their families," the memo stated.