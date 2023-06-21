ADVERTISEMENT
Why National Centre for Women Development was renamed after Maryam Babangida

Ima Elijah

Buhari approved that the structure be renamed after Babangida.

Late Maryam Babangida [Naija Bio]
Late Maryam Babangida [Naija Bio]

This decision reflects the profound impact of her initiatives on women, particularly those residing in rural areas.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Monilola Udoh, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, revealed that the Senate passed the bill for the name change on March 29, 2023, followed by the House of Representatives on April 5, 2023.

Udoh highlighted that this renaming aligns with the amendment of the National Centre for Women Development Act, Cap. N15, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, aimed at enhancing the center's functions.

She stated, "During the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, the bill was approved and assented to in May 2023. We urge our esteemed partners, the general public, and the media to take note of these changes and help disseminate them across Nigeria and beyond."

Asabe Vilita-Bashir, the Director-General of the center, expressed deep appreciation for the late first lady's immense contributions, particularly through her impactful "Better Life for Rural Women" project that positively transformed the lives of women nationwide.

"Nigerian women will forever remember Maryam Babangida, and we are renaming the center to encourage other women leaders to emulate her virtues, commitment, and support for women. This will serve as an inspiration to all women in leadership positions to do more for Nigerian women, and history will duly record it," she stated.

Maryam Babangida was the wife of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who was Nigeria's head of state from 1985 to 1993. Her husband was the target of criticism for rampant corruption during his regime. She was credited with creating the position of First Lady of Nigeria and making it her own.

Ima Elijah

Why National Centre for Women Development was renamed after Maryam Babangida

