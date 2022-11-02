RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Makinde's endorsement of Tinubu at Afenifere meeting disturbs PDP leaders

At the meeting, Oyo Deputy Governor says the state would stand by any decision taken by the Yoruba leaders.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state
Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)

Makinde recently endorsed Tinubu’s presidential bid at a meeting between the APC presidential candidate and Afenifere leaders who declared their support for Tinubu’s presidency.

Speaking on behalf of the Oyo state Governor, the Deputy Governor of the state, Bayo Lawal said that the state would stand by any decision taken by the Yoruba leaders.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen
Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen

According to Daily Trust, the development has unsettled some PDP leaders ahead of the 2023 general election.

A source at the PDP secretariat in Abuja told the national daily that “no party man will be happy with the situation of things.”

This is not the first time PDP chieftains would endorse candidates of the ruling party.

You’ll recall that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had also endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State against the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Wike while justifying his reason for endorsing Sanwo-Olu against his party’s candidate, Olajide Adediran, said the Lagos State Governor has performed well and deserves reelection.

Wike, Makinde, and three other PDP governors have been at loggerheads with the leadership of their party since the end of the PDP presidential primary in May.

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The five governors have called for the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as a condition for peace to reign in the opposition party.

Commenting on the governors’ alleged anti-party activities, Tim Osadolor, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP said the developments showed that Wike and his camp have shown that they are “sour losers”.

Osadalor wondered why a party man in his right senses would endorse the candidate of another party.

“If you are aggrieved with Atiku Abubakar, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, are you also aggrieved with the Lagos State chapter of the party?” he queried.

He also accused Wike of plotting to take over the structure of the party after the 2023 elections, adding that the governor has a plan to contest election in 2027.

