Afenifere: Yoruba leaders support Tinubu’s presidential bid as Adebanjo insists on Obi

Bayo Wahab

Afenifere says Tinubu has proved he would practise true federalism.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti praying for Ahmed Tinubu's presidency to happen (Legit)

The leaders expressed their support for Tinubu on Sunday, October 30, 2022, during a meeting he had with them at Fasoranti’s residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

During the meeting, Fasoranti while praying for Tinubu declared that the APC candidate would win the 2023 presidential election.

However, a popular member of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, did not attend the meeting.

Adebanjo had earlier declared support for Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Adebanjo insists on Obi: Explaining why he did not attend the meeting, Adebanjo in a telephone interview with The Punch said he was not supposed to attend the meeting because his support for Obi was already known.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo. (Daily Trust) Pulse Nigeria

He said, “In the first place, I was not supposed to be there. In the second place, we have made our position clear. Pa Fasoranti asked me if I was coming, I said if he asked me to come. But tell him what the position of Afenifere is. Once he has done that, I’m not going into any controversy about that”.

He said that Afenifere had already declared its support for Obi, saying he won’t go into any controversy about that.

But in a bid to affirm Afenifere’s position, Abagun Omololu, the group's National Organising Secretary issued a statement at the end of the meeting.

In the statement, Omololu said Tinubu has proved he would practise true federalism.

The statement reads: “Tinubu shared with us his vision of a greater and more prosperous Nigeria where democratic rights, rule of law, justice and fairness will reign supreme. He also gave assurance on steps to be taken to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians and their properties.

We support the decision of all qualified citizens to exercise their fundamental rights of seeking offices provided by the federal Constitution.

“Having taken cognisance of his commendable antecedents as Lagos State Governor and his demonstrated ability in building physical and human capital, the Yoruba leaders at today’s meeting are in no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, offers the best opportunity to produce a government that will usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability.

“We have also been assured of his commitment to the promotion of true federalism that will give states more control over their affairs. Afenifere wishes him success in the pursuit of his vision.”

The meeting was attended by former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Retired Methodist Bishop, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu; National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore; General Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders, Senator Cornelius Adebayo; former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; and Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde.

Bayo Wahab

