BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Ima Elijah

In a viral video, Wike endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

Wike and Sanwo-Olu
In a viral video, Wike endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate for the All Progressives party for a second term in office.

Confirming the development, Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a terse statement on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

“Breaking: Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike endorses Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office. Details later,” Akosile wrote.

Why Wike endorsed APC: Defending his choice, Wike says Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing very well.

What Wike said: "Again, like I said, If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he is in my party, I will not come. If you are in my party and you are not doing well you will not see me. That is what i stand for"

Wike to Sanwo-Olu: "I will not regret to say that i am in support of you"

Why Wike Betrayed PDP: Governor Wike said no one can convince him to drop his advocacy for internal democracy in the party.

Wike rejected the current formation of the party where the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Director General of the Presidential Campaign, Aminu Tambuwal; are all from the northern part of the country.

What you should know: A group of five PDP governors, led by Wike, were reportedly absent at the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Team Wike: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; and Samuel Ortom, Benue, were absent at the event.

Members of the group were also absent at the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council last month.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

