Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was in the Governor’s office on a courtesy visit in the course of his presidential campaign tour of the state.

Makinde explained that as the state governor, he does not play politics with governance, saying that government always put the people first as opposed to party affiliation.

He reiterated the position of the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the governors were concerned about equity, justice and unity of Nigeria.

“What the G-5 and the integrity group are saying is that if we have to choose between the unity of this country and our political aspirations, we will choose the unity of this country.

“So, I alluded to the sacrifices made by our APC colleagues, the governors from the Northern part of this country, because we also monitored your emergence and they sacrificed certain things for the unity of this country.

“If we have to move forward as people, we have to evolve a system in such that there is inclusivity, fairness, justice and equity in how we run this country.

“If the country does not survive, the political parties will fade away.

“So, I will say that I wish you well. One thing I want you to take away from this visit today is the fact that we will vote for equity, fairness, justice and unity of Nigeria in the presidential election,” he said.

Makinde further urged Tinubu to feel free to pass his message to the people of the state that Feb. 25 is a date with history.

Earlier, Tinubu accompanied by top chieftains of the party, while thanking Makinde for receiving his campaign team, acknowledged the good works his administration was doing in the state.

He said the governor has done a good job with his leadership of the state.

Tinubu said that Makinde had demonstrated attributes of a good leader, a hardworking individual, whom he said, has performed admirably in the state.

The APC presidential candidate, while expressing his mission to the state, equally commended Makinde for being a lucky individual to be part of the history of a great state like Oyo State.

He said national politics should devoid of ethnic sentiments, adding that his aspiration was to become the next president of a united and secured Nigeria.

“I am aspiring to become the president of a united, one country, Nigeria and for that sake, political divide and separation must be clearly out of our way.

“That is why the first port of call should be the Chief Executive and the Chief Security Officer of the state, constitutionally. So, I am here to give you insights into why we are all in Oyo State today.

“I really want to thank you for your good reception because it is not easy to take an opposition entourage into the canopy of your own shade, but you did.

“Equally, you have demonstrated the characteristics of a good leader, a persevering individual, hardworking, regardless of our political divide and respectful in every aspect of your behaviour.

“So, today, I decided to pay you that respect and thank you for the good job you are doing in Oyo State.”

NAN also reports that on the APC entourage were the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare; Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti respectively.