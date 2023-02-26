ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Makinde, Deputy deliver polling units to Tinubu in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday delivered his polling unit to Senator Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for
Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Mr Emmanuel Oduyela, Presiding Officer of the Polling Unit, APC polled 104 to defeat Labour Party and PDP that scored 82 and 27 votes respectively.

Oduyela, while announcing the election results for the Senate and House of Representatives, at the polling unit, said that PDP scored 82 and 79 votes respectively to defeat APC and Labour Party.

According to him, APC scored 57 and 59 votes respectively in the Senate and House of Representatives election at the polling unit.

Labour Party polled 50 votes in the Senate election and 55 votes in the House of Representatives election.

Also, APC won the presidential election at the Polling Unit 04, Ward 06, Kishi, where the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, voted.

According to the result released at the polling unit, APC scored 236 votes to defeat PDP that polled 114.

However, in the Senatorial election, PDP defeated APC with 127 votes as against 123 votes, while PDP also won the House of Representatives election with 170 votes, while APC scored 148.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi will challenge election outcome if there's foul play - Tanko

Obi will challenge election outcome if there's foul play - Tanko

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

INEC orders re-election in nine polling units in Kogi

INEC orders re-election in nine polling units in Kogi

2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

Pat Utomi triggers June 12 memory as Nigerians anticipate 2023 election results

Pat Utomi triggers June 12 memory as Nigerians anticipate 2023 election results

Tinubu will put together cabinet in 3 weeks if elected - Dele Alake

Tinubu will put together cabinet in 3 weeks if elected - Dele Alake

Voting to continue in Cross River on Sunday, Feb. 26 – INEC

Voting to continue in Cross River on Sunday, Feb. 26 – INEC

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed lauds Nigerians’ determination

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed lauds Nigerians’ determination

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi