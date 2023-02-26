Makinde, Deputy deliver polling units to Tinubu in Oyo

According to Mr Emmanuel Oduyela, Presiding Officer of the Polling Unit, APC polled 104 to defeat Labour Party and PDP that scored 82 and 27 votes respectively.

Oduyela, while announcing the election results for the Senate and House of Representatives, at the polling unit, said that PDP scored 82 and 79 votes respectively to defeat APC and Labour Party.

According to him, APC scored 57 and 59 votes respectively in the Senate and House of Representatives election at the polling unit.

Labour Party polled 50 votes in the Senate election and 55 votes in the House of Representatives election.

Also, APC won the presidential election at the Polling Unit 04, Ward 06, Kishi, where the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, voted.

According to the result released at the polling unit, APC scored 236 votes to defeat PDP that polled 114.