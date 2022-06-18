Machina heads to court as APC submits Lawan's name for senatorial seat

In the list sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party on Friday, Machina's name was conspicuously missing with Lawan listed as the APC flag-bearer for Yobe North senatorial zone.

The APC uploaded Lawan's name to the electoral commission's serve, alongside other national assembly candidates across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Pulse learnt that Machina emerged winner of the Yobe North primary election on the platform of the APC in an exercise monitored and certified by INEC and security agencies.

However, the current occupant of the seat didn't participate in the Yobe North primary election due to his involvement in the presidential contest where he lost to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Machina had earlier alleged that there were moves by some elements in the APC to substitute his name with that of Lawan.

His fears were confirmed when the party wrote to INEC to inform them that the Senate President will be its nominee for the Yobe North senatorial seat

Displeased by the turn of events, Machina said on Friday night that he would be heading to court to challenge the attempt to steal his mandate.

Commenting on the development, Machina said, “In the list sent to INEC, my name was found to be misrepresented. I don’t know whether it was erroneous, my name was not in the list of the names that was said to be presented today to INEC. For the avoidance of doubt, I remain the candidate duly elected of the APC Yobe North zone C senatorial zone."

He reaffirmed his resolve to never withdraw from the race for any reason, adding that the mandate was duly given to him by the members of the party.

Machina said, “I am the elected candidate; I did not withdraw for anybody and will not withdraw because as a matter of right that is the mandate given to me by members of our great party, the delegates. So surreptitiously removing my name, I consider, is very undemocratic, illegal and of course human.

“Insha Allah, I will take measures, first by reminding and appealing to my party that if this action is truly done, it should be corrected, especially if it is erroneously done. We are actually seeking redress from the National Working Committee of our party under the able leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman, that there is an anomaly and we need it to be corrected.”

Pulse had earlier reported that a group known as the Yobe All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone C Concerned Stakeholders, had expressed support Machina as the party's candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.