Lucky Aiyedatiwa's ascension as Ondo governor divine will – Adeleke
Governor Adeleke expressed his hope that Aiyedatiwa's leadership would deepen democracy.
The announcement of Aiyedatiwa's emergence drew a congratulatory message from Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. Governor Adeleke, in a statement relayed by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, emphasised that Aiyedatiwa's ascension is the divine will of the Almighty God.
The confirmation of Akeredolu's passing came from the Ondo State government, revealing that the former governor succumbed to prostate cancer while undergoing treatment in Germany.
Expressing his condolences, Governor Adeleke lamented the loss of Akeredolu and stated the omnipotence of God in matters of life and power. He urged Aiyedatiwa to uphold a strong commitment to serving the people and advancing the cause of humanity.
"I rejoice with my colleague, the new Governor of Ondo State. This is a golden opportunity to expand the delivery of democratic dividends, heal the wounds of the past, and unite the state for greater advancement," Governor Adeleke remarked.
Acknowledging the challenges Ondo State has faced, Governor Adeleke expressed his hope that Aiyedatiwa's leadership would deepen democracy, addressing the aspirations of the people for a more people-oriented governance.
"I wish my brother the best tenure in the service of the state. I look forward to working with him and other colleagues for regional development cooperation and national reform for a stronger economy," Governor Adeleke concluded.
