LP's Olorunfemi promises to kill corruption if elected Governor of Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that his administration would operate with zero tolerance for the wastage of public funds.

Dr Ayodele Festus Olorunfemi [The Punch]
Olorunfemi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos. He also said that his administration would operate with zero tolerance for the wastage of public funds.

The LP candidate noted that corruption and bribery have denied the masses the dividends of democracy. Olorunfemi said the fight against corruption must be won for the party to implement its holistic package of transformation and happiness for residents in the state.

“Corruption is the reason life had become difficult for the masses. It is the reason why there is poverty in our land and people are angry with public officeholders.

“We must kill corruption in public offices; we must kill corruption in procurement and contract costs.

“In our government, there will be nothing like corruption; state resources are enough to create the happiness everyone is yearning for,” Olorunfemi said.

He promised to follow all necessary processes and procedures to fight corruption in the state if elected. The LP candidate pledged to ensure a robust accountability system, openness in the procurement process and check bribery in public offices through the effective deployment of technologies.

“We shall put machinery in place to achieve this because corruption has created a wide gap between the rich and the poor.

“No corrupt person will escape our system,” he stated.

Olorunfemi said that Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, as the only LP governor in the country, outshone his counterparts because of zero tolerance for corruption.

“The governor (Otti) is determined to get things done and to spend government money for the people not for himself and cronies; that is what we are going to do in Ondo if elected.

“Government money is going to be spent for the people,” he added.

NAN reports that 17 political parties are fielding candidates for the off-cycle governorship election in Ondo State scheduled for November 16 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

LP's Olorunfemi promises to kill corruption if elected Governor of Ondo State

