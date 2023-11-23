ADVERTISEMENT
LP's Achonu storms INEC HQ with supporters, demands documents of Imo poll

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party candidate and his supporters asked INEC to produce the Certified True Copies of the recent Imo State governorship election results.

LP candidate Achonu storms Imo INEC office with supporters, demands documents [Channels TV]

The electoral umpire declared the incumbent and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodimma, winner of the November 11, 20223, election.

INEC announced that Uzodimma polled 540,308 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), who scored 71,503 votes, while Achonu finished a distant third with 64,081 votes.

However, the Labour Party and the PDP have rejected the results, alleging that the exercise was characterised by rigging, violence, and other irregularities.

They also vowed to challenge Uzodimma's victory at the election petition tribunal but, recently accused INEC of sabotaging their efforts by refusing to release the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the election results.

In order to press for the release of the documents, Achonu and his supporters stormed INEC headquarters on Thursday, November 23, 2023, carrying placards with various inscriptions and chating songs.

The protesters, led by the Labour Party candidate, asked the commission to make available the CTC of the election results it conducted in Imo State.

They stressed that the results announced by INEC contradict what the commission uploaded on its server.

