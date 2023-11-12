ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended LP supporters for their steadfastness in the face of provocation and assured them that they would get justice through the courts.

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]
Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Achonu said this on Sunday while addressing newsmen in his Umulomo country home in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that the election was “marred by irregularities, including vote buying and physical assaults of LP agents, and thus deserving of outright cancellation”.

He further alleged that voting in many locations was done without BVAS accreditation, contrary to the assurances by INEC before the election.

Achonu also alleged compromise on the part of security personnel, adding that “recorded evidences abound, such as that of a police officer who was beaten by voters for attempting to snatch a ballot box”.

“Our democracy was raped in the full glare of security personnel, whose salaries we pay from our commonwealth.

“Collation was suddenly moved from the ward to LG centres, and only APC agents were allowed to enter, while agents of other parties were locked out.

“And to you my supporters, thank you for your doggedness and steadfastness, you fought hard and I am proud of you all.

“I have not lost hope in the judiciary, there are so many men of integrity therein, and we shall reclaim our mandate,” Achonu said.

He condemned the assault and detention of the LP Chairman in Imo, Callistus Ihejiagwa, at the state collation centre, and called for the immediate arrest of those who manhandled him.

“My party chairman was beaten up at the collation centre, as it is evident in a widely circulated video.

“And instead of arresting those who beat him, the police arrested and detained him.

“Let’s save the drift into anarchy, let’s save our country and her democracy.

“There was no election yesterday and we call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to cancel the purported results,“ Achonu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

