LP reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing PDP's Ighodalo surfaces on election eve

The electorate in the South-South State will go to the polls on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to elect a successor to the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki.
The election has been dubbed a three-horse race between Ighodalo, Akpata, and Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.
With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing the end of campaigns for the poll on Thursday, it appears some elements have resorted to mischief to mislead voters a few hours before voting gets underway.
This was evident in a letter purportedly written and signed by Akpata which is currently making rounds on social media.
In the letter, the Labour Party flag-bearer stated that he has stepped down for his PDP mate after wide consultation.
Labour Party debunks Ighodalo's endorsement.
But, Sam Uroupa, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party denied the report, insisting that Akpata is still very much in the race.
At the same time, Zekeri Idris, chairman of Akpata's media team, also denied the report as fictitious.
“Completely ignore the fake news that Olumide Akpata has stepped down for ANYONE! As Chairman Media Team of the Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council, I guarantee that this is a fictitious attempt by the Lagos conmen to save themselves from imminent defeat!” Idris said.