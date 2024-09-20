ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing PDP's Ighodalo surfaces on election eve

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party refuted the claim that Akpata had stepped down from the Edo governorship election race and endorsed PDP's Ighodalo.

Labour Party reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing Ighodalo surfaces on election eve
Labour Party reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing Ighodalo surfaces on election eve

Recommended articles

The electorate in the South-South State will go to the polls on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to elect a successor to the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The election has been dubbed a three-horse race between Ighodalo, Akpata, and Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing the end of campaigns for the poll on Thursday, it appears some elements have resorted to mischief to mislead voters a few hours before voting gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was evident in a letter purportedly written and signed by Akpata which is currently making rounds on social media.

In the letter, the Labour Party flag-bearer stated that he has stepped down for his PDP mate after wide consultation.

But, Sam Uroupa, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party denied the report, insisting that Akpata is still very much in the race.

At the same time, Zekeri Idris, chairman of Akpata's media team, also denied the report as fictitious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Meet the top candidates running for governor in Edo State

“Completely ignore the fake news that Olumide Akpata has stepped down for ANYONE! As Chairman Media Team of the Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council, I guarantee that this is a fictitious attempt by the Lagos conmen to save themselves from imminent defeat!” Idris said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses suit seeking to replace 27 pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers Assembly

Court dismisses suit seeking to replace 27 pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers Assembly

Court adjourns perjury case against APC's Okpebholo indefinitely

Court adjourns perjury case against APC's Okpebholo indefinitely

Heavy presence of security personnel worries Edo residents ahead election

Heavy presence of security personnel worries Edo residents ahead election

My mission in 2027 is to rescue Nigeria - Kwankwaso

My mission in 2027 is to rescue Nigeria - Kwankwaso

LP reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing PDP's Ighodalo surfaces on election eve

LP reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing PDP's Ighodalo surfaces on election eve

Mercy Johnson's husband escapes assassination attempt on eve of Edo election

Mercy Johnson's husband escapes assassination attempt on eve of Edo election

Stronger together: Monaco and Linebet open new horizons for fans

Stronger together: Monaco and Linebet open new horizons for fans

IGP orders restriction of movement ahead of Edo guber poll

IGP orders restriction of movement ahead of Edo guber poll

Tension rises as Mpox outbreak surges, remains uncontrolled in Africa

Tension rises as Mpox outbreak surges, remains uncontrolled in Africa

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election