LP reacts as letter of Akpata endorsing PDP's Ighodalo surfaces on election eve

The electorate in the South-South State will go to the polls on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to elect a successor to the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The election has been dubbed a three-horse race between Ighodalo, Akpata, and Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing the end of campaigns for the poll on Thursday, it appears some elements have resorted to mischief to mislead voters a few hours before voting gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was evident in a letter purportedly written and signed by Akpata which is currently making rounds on social media.

In the letter, the Labour Party flag-bearer stated that he has stepped down for his PDP mate after wide consultation.

Labour Party debunks Ighodalo's endorsement.

But, Sam Uroupa, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party denied the report, insisting that Akpata is still very much in the race.

At the same time, Zekeri Idris, chairman of Akpata's media team, also denied the report as fictitious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Meet the top candidates running for governor in Edo State