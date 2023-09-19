LP, Peter Obi challenge PEPT verdict at Supreme Court
LP, Obi firmly believe that their case deserves another day in court, they have urged the Supreme Court to set aside the PEPT judgment.
On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the LP and Obi jointly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, contesting the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) which had dismissed their petitions against President Bola Tinubu's victory.
The PEPT, in a unanimous judgment delivered on September 6, 2023, had dismissed the LP's and Obi's petitions for what it termed "lack of merit." This decision left many supporters of the LP and Obi disheartened, prompting them to seek redress through the legal system.
The appellants, in their appeal, argued that the PEPT had erred in law by dismissing their petitions without giving due consideration to the substantial weight of evidence they had presented.
