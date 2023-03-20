ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP governorship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Patrick Dakum, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau the just concluded governorship elections, has congratulated Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the governor-elect of the state.

Dr Patrick Dakum (IHV Nigeria)
Dr Patrick Dakum (IHV Nigeria)

Recommended articles

He promised to pray and support the governor-elect toward the growth, development and progress of the state.

“Hello Caleb, how are you? This is to say congratulations and to wish you all the best. May God guide you, keep you and be with you.

“We will continue to pray along with you and see what does for us, thank you,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Idris Amali, the Returning Officer for the polls had declared Mutfwang as the governor-elect.

He said Mutfwang polled 525, 299 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481, 370 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to conduct suspended State Assembly election in Benue March 21

INEC to conduct suspended State Assembly election in Benue March 21

PDP calls for removal of Ogun Returning Officer

PDP calls for removal of Ogun Returning Officer

LP governorship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect

LP governorship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect

INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election

INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election

INEC declares Nwifuru of APC as Ebonyi governor-elect

INEC declares Nwifuru of APC as Ebonyi governor-elect

Zamfara Speaker losses re-election bid

Zamfara Speaker losses re-election bid

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory