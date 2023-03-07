ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: LP dissolves Rivers Executive for endorsing Wike's man, Fubara

Ima Elijah

This decision has been made effective immediately...

Julius-Abure
Julius-Abure

Comrade Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, has dissolved the State Executive Council of the party in Rivers State due to allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party funds.

This decision has been made effective immediately.

A statement from the party read in part: “The National Chairman believes that it’s in the interest of Labour Party and the Obidient movement in Rivers State that those who were at the helm of affairs in Rivers State when our presidential mandate was openly stolen in Rivers State should step aside until full investigation is completed on what happened on that day.”

“The National Chairman has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Mr Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and … State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.”

“He urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.”

“He therefore enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party.”

What happened: On Tuesday, March 07, 2023, in Port Harcourt, Dienye Pepple, the Rivers State Chairman of the LP, announced that they have chosen Siminialaye Fubara, the governorship candidate of the PDP, as their preferred candidate. Read full story here

What you should know: Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, despite his grievances with the PDP national leaders, has bee soliciting support for the party’s governorship candidate, Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, saying the state will be safer under them.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

