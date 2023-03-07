BREAKING: LP dissolves Rivers Executive for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

This decision has been made effective immediately.

A statement from the party read in part: “The National Chairman believes that it’s in the interest of Labour Party and the Obidient movement in Rivers State that those who were at the helm of affairs in Rivers State when our presidential mandate was openly stolen in Rivers State should step aside until full investigation is completed on what happened on that day.”

“The National Chairman has lost confidence in the ability of the compromised State Executive Council led by Mr Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the gubernatorial and … State House of Assembly elections come March 11th.”

“He urges all Obidients in Rivers State to disregard every comment made by the disgraced State Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, on the election of March 11th and reiterates the full backing of the Labour Party on the candidacy of Comrade Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Rivers State.”

“He therefore enjoins all Obidients to come out massively on March 11th to vote for Comrade Beatrice Itubo of Labour Party.”

What happened: On Tuesday, March 07, 2023, in Port Harcourt, Dienye Pepple, the Rivers State Chairman of the LP, announced that they have chosen Siminialaye Fubara, the governorship candidate of the PDP, as their preferred candidate. Read full story here

