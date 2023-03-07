Rivers: LP endorses PDP guber candidate, Fubara

On Tuesday, March 07, 2023, in Port Harcourt, Dienye Pepple, the Rivers State Chairman of the Labour Party, announced that they have chosen Siminialaye Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as their preferred candidate.
LP seems to have forsaken their original candidate, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo; Happy international women's month.
Why this matters: This decision was made just a few days before the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections scheduled for March 11.
The party's executive meeting resulted in a communique announcing the adoption of the PDP's governorship candidate, Fubara.
As a result of this decision, the LP seems to have forsaken their original candidate, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo; Happy international women's month.
The confusing part: Just yesterday, Julius Abure, national chairman of the LP, presented Itubo as the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers state.
While presenting Itubo on Monday, March 06, 2023, Abure called on residents of Rivers to vote for her as the next governor of the state.
Itubo locked in controversies: Before the presentation, there has been controversy as to who the governorship candidate of the party in the state is.
Fafaa Princewill, another party man, had declared himself as the governorship candidate of the party.
However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Itubo as the party’s flagbearer in the state.
