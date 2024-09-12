ADVERTISEMENT
LP demands probe of Obi, others over alleged misuse of 2023 campaign funds

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi and other party leaders are being accused of misappropriating over ₦12 billion and $15 million in donations meant for the campaign.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Getty Images]
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Getty Images]

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, made the call during a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, September 12.

Arabambi accused Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Afenifere leaders of misappropriating over ₦12 billion and $15 million in donations meant for the campaign.

He dismissed Yesufu's recent defences as attempts to obscure the alleged financial irregularities and criticised her remarks as offensive to the party's leadership.

"The trio of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Akin Osuntokun, and Sola Ebiseni were involved in financial infractions totalling over ₦600 million," Arabambi claimed.

"Peter Obi allegedly engaged Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Ighodalo, and Afenifere to commit fraud and divert funds while presenting themselves as elder statesmen."

Arabambi emphasised the party's commitment to transparency and called for a thorough examination of all bank accounts linked to the accused.

He urged an investigation into the accounts associated with Adebanjo, Osuntokun, and Ebiseni to determine Afenifere's role in the alleged fraud.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

In response, Dr Yunisa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, labelled the allegations as baseless.

"I was present when Aisha Yesufu provided the audited account of the presidential campaign fund, and no money is missing from the Labour Party's accounts," Tanko stated.

Afenifere's Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, expressed unfamiliarity with the allegations.

"I have just seen the lengthy press statement you are referring to. I have not read it, but if Afenifere needs to respond later, we will certainly do so," Olaitan remarked.

Segun Adeyemi

