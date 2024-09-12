LP demands probe of Obi, others over alleged misuse of 2023 campaign funds

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, made the call during a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, September 12.

Arabambi accused Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Afenifere leaders of misappropriating over ₦12 billion and $15 million in donations meant for the campaign.

He dismissed Yesufu's recent defences as attempts to obscure the alleged financial irregularities and criticised her remarks as offensive to the party's leadership.

"The trio of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Akin Osuntokun, and Sola Ebiseni were involved in financial infractions totalling over ₦600 million," Arabambi claimed.

"Peter Obi allegedly engaged Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Ighodalo, and Afenifere to commit fraud and divert funds while presenting themselves as elder statesmen."

Arabambi emphasised the party's commitment to transparency and called for a thorough examination of all bank accounts linked to the accused.

He urged an investigation into the accounts associated with Adebanjo, Osuntokun, and Ebiseni to determine Afenifere's role in the alleged fraud.

Obi replies alleged misuse of campaign funds

In response, Dr Yunisa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, labelled the allegations as baseless.

"I was present when Aisha Yesufu provided the audited account of the presidential campaign fund, and no money is missing from the Labour Party's accounts," Tanko stated.

Afenifere's Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, expressed unfamiliarity with the allegations.