Let's build a new country, Obi tells Nigerians

The former Anambra State Governor said this in his New Year message, where he also renewed his call for Nigerians to take back their country, by electing new leaders in the 2023 elections, in order to fix all the national challenges.

Obi added that 2023 marks a critical period in the history of Nigeria, especially as the forthcoming election would shape the course of the country in the four years.

He stressed the importance of Nigerians uniting against failed leadership and choosing right, while reiterating his desire to fulfill all campaign promises if given the opportunity to lead the country from May 29.

Obi's words: “2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy. The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in the coming year, and make it work.”

While calling on Nigerians to join him in the quest to save the nation, the Labour Party candidate restated his commitment to securing, unifying, and moving the nation from consumption to production.

He told Nigerians to hold him to account over his promises for a better country when given the opportunity to lead.

Obi's words: “I have made a pact with Nigerians and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise.”