The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Leadership League congratulates PDP Governors-elect, other elected officials

Bayo Wahab

The group expressed support for the ongoing petitions against the results announced.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

Recommended articles

National caucus members of the pro-PDP group, Ms May Ubeku, Mr Ose Anenih, Mr John Shuaibu, Mr Babasola Kuti, Mr Ayokunle Adekunle and Bashorun Abimbola Koju, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja,charged the elected officials to deliver on their electoral promises.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Governors Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Governors-Elect Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Kefas Agbu of Taraba, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom on their well-deserved and hard fought victory.

“We also congratulate elected Senators, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly members who won in their various constituencies across the country,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While expressing its appreciation to Nigerians for entrusting the PDP with their votes, it charged the elected officials to embark on developmental projects that will impact the electorates and the country at large.

It implored PDP elected officials to step up and go above and beyond to ensure that they lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“As a Group committed to promoting leadership excellence and good governance, Leadership League believes that effective leadership, transparency, and inclusivity are essential for the betterment of societies, and we encourage the governors-elect and other officials to prioritize the well-being and interests of all citizens in governance.

“We also would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Nigerian people who participated in the democratic process. They have helped in shaping the future of their states and we thank them for their unwavering support and trust in the PDP.

“The decision to elect these PDP Governors and officials is a reaffirmation of the confidence Nigerians have in the PDP ideology; to promote democratic values, foster economic growth, and improve the lives of all Nigerians,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The League which condemned what it termed electoral malpractices in the governorship poll in Ogun, Nasarawa and Kadua, expressed support for the ongoing petitions against the results announced.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected PDP gubernatorial candidates, Ladi Adebutu in Ogun, David Ombugadu in Nasarawa, and Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru in Kaduna and express our commitment to the process that would lead to the recovery of their mandates.

“We urge party faithful, supporters and the electorate to remain unwavering as the League strongly believes the people’s stolen mandates in these states will be retrieved through the courts,” the Leadership League noted.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Leadership League congratulates PDP Governors-elect, other elected officials

Leadership League congratulates PDP Governors-elect, other elected officials

Group lauds judiciary over court verdict on removal of Ararume as NNPCL chair

Group lauds judiciary over court verdict on removal of Ararume as NNPCL chair

50-Year-Old farmer brutally killed by unknown men in Ondo state

50-Year-Old farmer brutally killed by unknown men in Ondo state

2 Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram captivity in Sambisa

2 Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram captivity in Sambisa

BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Primate prophesies consequences if Orji Kalu misses Senate presidency

Primate prophesies consequences if Orji Kalu misses Senate presidency

NGF to bid farewell to 17 outgoing governors on April 26

NGF to bid farewell to 17 outgoing governors on April 26

Breaking News: President-elect Tinubu returns home after 34-day stay in Paris

Breaking News: President-elect Tinubu returns home after 34-day stay in Paris

From bags of rice to cash gifts, Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration

From bags of rice to cash gifts, Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle