Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most voting centres in Bwari were filled with the electorate trying to vote for candidates of their choice.

Some of those interviewed expressed happiness over the election.

Mr Azu John, a resident, said that he was ready to vote for the candidate of his choice.

“I am excited that the D-day is finally here and the opportunity to vote for my candidate.

” We are out as you can see, we are waiting for the officials to start the process so we can vote and leave everything in God’s hand,” he said.

Another resident, Miss Martha Aboyi, said she came out quite early so that she can be attended early, saying that she believed that her candidate would win.

A commercial motorcyclist, Mr Ali Musbau, said he plans to keep his motorcycle by joining his friends to vote around 10 a.m.