Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

Some of those interviewed expressed happiness over the election.

Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils Poll, witnessed massive turnout of voters in Bwari, as residents expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most voting centres in Bwari were filled with the electorate trying to vote for candidates of their choice.

Mr Azu John, a resident, said that he was ready to vote for the candidate of his choice.

“I am excited that the D-day is finally here and the opportunity to vote for my candidate.

” We are out as you can see, we are waiting for the officials to start the process so we can vote and leave everything in God’s hand,” he said.

Another resident, Miss Martha Aboyi, said she came out quite early so that she can be attended early, saying that she believed that her candidate would win.

A commercial motorcyclist, Mr Ali Musbau, said he plans to keep his motorcycle by joining his friends to vote around 10 a.m.

NAN reports that INEC officials had arrived in most polling units in readiness for accreditation of voters, ahead of the election.

