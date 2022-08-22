Lalong doesn’t think before he speaks - Plateau LGA Chair says

Recall that Lalong had made a statement in the aftermath of the controversies that trailed his appointment as the Director-General of the Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's 2023 presidential Campaign, where he dragged the highest echelon of the Catholic faith into politics, saying that the Pope has not told him his acceptance of the appointment was bad.

The Catholic Church had responded tasking Lalong to embark on a 40-day praying and fasting and step down from his role as the Director-General of the Tinubu campaign council.

The governor had however tendered an apology to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, over the alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments about the Holy Father.

While admitting that it was an error on his part to have linked the Catholic Pontiff with Nigeria’s politics, he begged for forgiveness and understanding from the Catholic Church through the Bishops’ conference.

However, Ubandoma still commenting on the Governor's many misgivings since assuming office in 2015, also slammed Lalong for perfecting plans to seal a deal with Jaiz Bank on the reconstruction of the Jos Main Market against the wishes of the majority of the Plateau people.

The LG chairman stated this at the weekend in Jos while briefing newsmen on the backlog of salary owed to his LGA, since he was forcefully removed from office.

He accused Lalong for his inability to pay the workers, calling on the LGA workers to hold the Governor responsible for the delay in salary payment.

Given details of the Governor's factor in the crisis that mitigated salary payment, Ubandoma explained that he has secured six judgments against the State government, challenging the illegal and forceful termination of his tenure but Lalong has deliberately refused to grant him access to the council secretariat to complete his one-year tenure.

"I have also written to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to pay the council workers but the government has refused to honour the request.

“I am saying that Governor Lalong should release the salary of workers in Langtang North because the court has ordered for the release of the salary and I have given my consent to it,” he said.

Speaking further Ubandoma alleged that the administration of Governor Lalong has refused to recognize him as the legitimate council chairman, just because he is of the opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I have explored all legal means to secure my office, but the Governor and the State attorney general are bent on doing injustice to me, they have refused me into office since June 2022, when the judgment was passed,” he lamented.

However, a group under the aegis of APC Strategic Monitoring Team (APC-SMT) has described Lalong’s acceptance to be the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council of Tinubu/Shettima as the best step taken.