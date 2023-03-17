Lagos Speaker tasks residents on peaceful conduct during Saturday’s elections

The speaker urged youths not to engage in thuggery ,electoral violence or any other act that could undermine the peace of the nation.

“Our youths should not engage in anything that will disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the nation. They should conduct themselves honourably, during and after elections”, he said .

Obasa also urged parents and guardians to advise their wards and children not to foment trouble during the election.

He appealed to Nigerians not to allow their political differences cause any form of violence or other problems capable of throwing the country into crisis.