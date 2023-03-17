Obasa made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.
Lagos Speaker tasks residents on peaceful conduct during Saturday’s elections
The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has appealed to residents to conduct themselves peacefully during Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.
The speaker urged youths not to engage in thuggery ,electoral violence or any other act that could undermine the peace of the nation.
“Our youths should not engage in anything that will disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the nation. They should conduct themselves honourably, during and after elections”, he said .
Obasa also urged parents and guardians to advise their wards and children not to foment trouble during the election.
He appealed to Nigerians not to allow their political differences cause any form of violence or other problems capable of throwing the country into crisis.
The speaker said that the presidential and national assembly elections were adjudged peaceful and credible,enjoining residents to ensure a repeat during Saturday’s election.
