RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Bayo Wahab

Wike said other governorship aspirants in Lagos should not waste their time.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Read Also

Wike endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term at the 22nd conference Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Wike, who is a member of the opposition party said he stands for good governance and that was why he decided to grace the occasion because Sanwo-Olu is doing well.

He, therefore endorsed the Lagos State Governor for reelection, saying others including the governorship aspirant of his party, Olajide Adediran better known as Jador should not waste their time.

Wike said, “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing (well), even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here. If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me. If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu) for second term. Others should not waste their time”.

The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.
The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor. Pulse Nigeria

However, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, the PDP has expressed confidence that its governorship candidate would defeat Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming election.

The party vowed to render Sanwo-Olu useless and send him to the former governors' club in 2023.

“I only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support Jandor and at the same time, couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.

“While we won’t but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which has within used influx of other state chief executives including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, it is worrisome that Governor Wike will call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times he has invited anyone to Lagos for the commission even ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as Governor”, the statement reads in part.

The opposition party added that Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu cannot stop its candidate from winning the next election.

According to Amode, only God and the generality of Lagosians can determine Jandor’s fate at the polls in 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Atiku travels to Europe amid campaign

Atiku travels to Europe amid campaign

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi Celestial church attack

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi Celestial church attack

Police lives matter: HURIWA speaks on killings of officers

Police lives matter: HURIWA speaks on killings of officers

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Imumolen warns Northern elders over endorsing other presidential candidates

Imumolen warns Northern elders over endorsing other presidential candidates

Nexford graduation week 2022 - Lagos Chapter

Nexford graduation week 2022 - Lagos Chapter

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (Leadership)

#EndSARS: Labour Party to review campaign council list after backlash

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Nnamdi Kanu: Court ruling may affect Peter obi – Adamu Garba