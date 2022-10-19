Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Wike endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term at the 22nd conference Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Wike, who is a member of the opposition party said he stands for good governance and that was why he decided to grace the occasion because Sanwo-Olu is doing well.

He, therefore endorsed the Lagos State Governor for reelection, saying others including the governorship aspirant of his party, Olajide Adediran better known as Jador should not waste their time.

Wike said, “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing (well), even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here. If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me. If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu) for second term. Others should not waste their time”.

However, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, the PDP has expressed confidence that its governorship candidate would defeat Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming election.

The party vowed to render Sanwo-Olu useless and send him to the former governors' club in 2023.

“I only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support Jandor and at the same time, couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.

“While we won’t but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which has within used influx of other state chief executives including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, it is worrisome that Governor Wike will call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times he has invited anyone to Lagos for the commission even ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as Governor”, the statement reads in part.

The opposition party added that Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu cannot stop its candidate from winning the next election.