The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will humble all opponents to win the October 31 Lagos East senatorial and Kosofe state constituency 2 by-elections by a landslide.

Chief Kaoli Olusanya, Vice Chairman, Lagos East, made the assertion on Monday in Somolu during a meeting with ward chairmen of the party and council officials in the senatorial district.

He said the party had delivered democratic dividends to Lagosians over the years, and residents trusted it for credible leadership.

Olusanya, also Chairman of the party's By-election Campaign Committee, said residents would vote APC again and again.

He, however, charged the party's ward chairmen to mobilise votes at the grassroots for the APC to make the victory more emphatic.

Olusanya said they were the closest to the people, urging them to reach out to Community Development Associations, worship centres, and others to influence massive votes for APC.

He promised that the party would reward members in wards and local government areas with the highest votes in the by-election.

"We have great candidates in Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Mr Obafemi Saheed for Senate and Kosofe 2 respectively.

"The party is going to win well because we have done well for Lagosians.

"But we want to challenge you, our Ward chairmen, you are the people at the grassroots.

"We want you to deliver massive votes for the party to make the victory very overwhelming.

"We want you to reach out to the people around you, the market women, the CDAs, churches and mosques and deliver votes for the party.

"We will get the figures at the end of the day and we promise you that wards and LGAs with the highest number of votes will be handsomely rewarded," he said .

Olusanya said the votes for the party across the senatorial district had reduced over the years, urging members to reach out to residents to come out and vote en masse for the APC.

He described Abiru as a trusted and tested candidate who would deliver if voted to represent Lagos East at the Senate.

Mr Kolade Alabi, Chairman Bariga Local Council Development Area, on his part, urged the party's ward officials to work hard to ensure emphatic victory for the party in the election.

He urged them to work with the council chairmen in their respective areas to reach out to the grassroots and get massive votes for the party.

"By God's grace, the party will take note of your contributions based on election figures and reward you accordingly," he said.

He said the APC was the party for Lagosians and would continue to deliver democratic dividends.

Responding, Mr Sola Osobajo, Chairman, Conference of Ward Chairmen in Lagos APC, assured the party that ward officials would mobilise massive support for the party.

He said the party would not only work for victory but would work to make the victory emphatic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports a former member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Segun Olulade, and Chairman, Igbogbo Bayeiku LCDA, Mr Sesan Daini, were among those at the meeting.

The Chairman, Somolu LGA, Mr Ahmed Salau, and another state lawmaker, Mr Rotimi Abiru, were also present.