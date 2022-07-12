RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos 2023: Celebrities congratulate Funke Akindele on PDP deputy governorship candidacy

Following the confirmation of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 general elections, some Nigerian celebrities have congratulated and wished her well.

Akindele in a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, announced that she is the running mate to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor.

“I am not unaware of the cost of this assignment on my vibrant career, which I must now necessarily put on hold.

It’s a huge personal sacrifice. My resolve is that no sacrifice is too huge for the actualisation of the urgent mission to rescue our people and our dear state.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl-child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials,” she said.

Some Nollywood celebrities in the comment section of Akindele’s post, congratulated and celebrated her.

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, wrote, “Well DONE Girl.”

Also, Dakore Egbuson, said, “Congratulations my sister. May God grant you wisdom in this new endeavour.”

Similarly, actress Juliet Ibrahim, wrote, “Queen Congratulations. #WomenLeaders #WomenInPolitics.”

Veteran actress, Shan George, also took to the comment section, saying, “I find this truly awesome, the joy I feel right now is making my eyes teary. Yes I Believe.”

Popular digital creator, Eni Adeoluwa, wrote, “Women in politics towards representation and empowerment. Well done, Queen!♥️.”

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A, wrote, “Congratulations mama♥️.”

Another actress, Yetunde Bakare, wrote, “The train has finally set off, God is fully involved and it will surely end in praise. Congratulations my womanly.”

Actor Okikiola Bakare also said, “It is time.”

