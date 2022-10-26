Labour Party releases updated presidential campaign list for 2023 poll.

Mr Julius Abure, the National Chairman, LP at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday said the first list was retracted in order to capture all interest which have been covered in the new list .

Abure said that the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council remained Dr Doyin Okupe while retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa, would serve as the chairman.

Some of the members included Mr Oseloka Obaze, who would serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).

Also in the council were Mr Yunusa Tanko, who would serve as spokesperson, while Mr Clement Ojukwu, would serve as the Secretary.

Mr Denzel Ketenbe would serve as Deputy Director-General (South); Mr Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2 among others.

The Zonal Officers were Coordinator South East Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, Coordinator South-South Prince Favour Rueben and Coordinator South-West Mr Balogun Osuntokun.

Other State officers were Coordinator North-Central Mr Joseph Ndira, Coordinator North-East Mr Alhassan Fawu and Coordinator North-West Alhaji Audie Mohammed.

“You will recall that on Oct.12, we present the Campaign Council list, obviously there were some errors ,some misplacements and we had general complaints about the list.

“As a party that is democratic ,that is a listening party ,we decided to take all these grievances into account and we then promised that we are going to review the list to update it to accommodate other interests.

“We have been working on the list and I am highly elated today to announce to you that we have received the list and that is the list we bare presenting today.

“We are presenting the presidential council list as well as the committee and it is also pertinent to put on record that it is not possible to accommodate every interest,” he said.

Abure appealed to all LP supporters and all those who have been working for the party that the list was unable to accommodate to continue to do their work and continue to support the party.

According to him, what is most important is for all to focus on the election and be able to deliver all candidates of the party including the presidential candidate.

“It is also pertinent to announce that the campaign council and the committees will be inaugurated on Friday, Oct. 28 ,then our Campaign will kick off in Lafia in Nassarawa state on Saturday, Oct .29.

“I want to appreciate all our candidates who have been working tirelessly to establish the party

This call like we have always maintained, is a patriotic duty that history has entrusted on us at this time,” he said.

Abure said the aim was for all to come together to solve the leadership problem of the nation by working to enthrone a patriotic, visionary and proactive leadership and every other thing would follow to reposition the country for greatness.

He expressed optimism and confidence that the PCC no doubt would lead the presidential campaigns and Nigerians would support LP programmes and the men of integrity being paraded to win the election.

The Secretary-General Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Clement Ojukwu, commended Nigerians for their support for the party .

“Your interest in the affairs of our great party and your desire to ensure that our Presidential Candidate becomes the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria saw you speaking out on the list published.

”Fellow compatriots, it is in keeping with our promise to look into your candid observations following the publication of the list of members of our great party’s Presidential Campaign Council that we have studiously reviewed and updated the list which we present to you today,” he said.

Ojukwu said that the party encouraged all to continue to work assiduously at their various Ggoups, Wwrds, LGAs, senatorial districts, and states including the Diaspora to ensure victory for the party at the pools in the 2023 presidential election.