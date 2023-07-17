ADVERTISEMENT
Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Bayo Wahab

Senator Abubakar Kyari [Daily Trust]
Kyari took over from Senator Abdullahi Adamu barely 24 hours after the latter resigned as the national chairman of the ruling party.

His ascension to the role is believed to be in consonance with the constitution of the party.

The party’s constitution states that if a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the region would take over in an acting capacity.

According to Daily Trust, some of the party members present at the meeting include; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Enukwu; National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman; National Vice Chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman (North Central), Muazu Bawa; National Vice Chairman (South-West), Issacs Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ejoroma Arodiogu and the Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

Adamu was said to have resigned his position as the national chairman of the APC due to a gang-up against him by the people around the president.

The former APC chairman reportedly tendered his resignation when he got the wind that two influential personalities around the president had mobilised against him ahead of the party's National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

