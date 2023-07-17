Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Kyari took over from Senator Abdullahi Adamu barely 24 hours after the latter resigned as the national chairman of the ruling party.

His ascension to the role is believed to be in consonance with the constitution of the party.

The party’s constitution states that if a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the region would take over in an acting capacity.

Meanwhile, Kyari is currently leading some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) into a meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, some of the party members present at the meeting include; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Enukwu; National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman; National Vice Chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman (North Central), Muazu Bawa; National Vice Chairman (South-West), Issacs Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ejoroma Arodiogu and the Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

Adamu was said to have resigned his position as the national chairman of the APC due to a gang-up against him by the people around the president.