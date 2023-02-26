ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara APC Rep wins re-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tunji Olawuyi, (APC-Kwara), representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency has been reelected.

Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara and Chairman House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness
Dr Nurudeen Bello, INEC Returning Officer declared Olawuyi as winner at the collation centre in OmuAran on Sunday.

Announcing the official result, Bello said out of the 59,075 accredited voters, APC polled a total of 22, 140, PDP polled 19,092, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 933.

He said: ”In view of that, the candidate of the APC is declared winner as the party had polled the highest number of votes.”

