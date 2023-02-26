Dr Nurudeen Bello, INEC Returning Officer declared Olawuyi as winner at the collation centre in OmuAran on Sunday.
Kwara APC Rep wins re-election
Tunji Olawuyi, (APC-Kwara), representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency has been reelected.
Announcing the official result, Bello said out of the 59,075 accredited voters, APC polled a total of 22, 140, PDP polled 19,092, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 933.
He said: ”In view of that, the candidate of the APC is declared winner as the party had polled the highest number of votes.”
