ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Ima Elijah

He highlighted Azena's capability to address various challenges facing the state, citing his track record and credibility.

Kwankwaso says Azena's is a man of God [PoliticsNg]
Kwankwaso says Azena's is a man of God [PoliticsNg]

Recommended articles

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has urged the people of Edo State to throw their support behind the party's candidate, Dr Azemhe Azena, in the forthcoming governorship election slated for September.

Kwankwaso made this appeal while presenting the Certificate of Return to Azena during a ceremony.

Describing Azena as a man of integrity and a respected figure among the populace, Kwankwaso noted the need for Edo residents to choose the NNPP as the viable alternative in the upcoming election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted Azena's capability to address various challenges facing the state, citing his track record and credibility.

Kwankwaso urged the electorate to reject politicians who offer minimal incentives in exchange for votes and emphasised the importance of making informed decisions, particularly in the current economic and security climate.

He expressed confidence in Azena's ability to replicate the successes witnessed in Kano State if given the opportunity to lead Edo.

Furthermore, Kwankwaso called upon other NNPP aspirants and party members to unite and throw their weight behind Azena to ensure victory in the gubernatorial poll.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts in achieving the party's objectives and commended the NNPP primary election committee for conducting a transparent and credible primary process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Azena expressed his readiness to collaborate with all NNPP leaders, governorship aspirants, and party members to secure victory in the upcoming election.

He highlighted his deep roots in Edo State and his significant contributions to religious and youth development within the community.

Azena pledged to leverage his experience and influence to address the needs of the people and ensure inclusive governance if elected as governor.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

I now drink borehole water, can't afford hygienic options - FCT resident

I now drink borehole water, can't afford hygienic options - FCT resident

Psychologist begs Nigerians not to treat depression with alcohol, drugs

Psychologist begs Nigerians not to treat depression with alcohol, drugs

President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo

President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

Ismail Moriki [Mediasmarts]

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

L-R: Wike, Fubara and Tinubu [Legit.ng]

APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis