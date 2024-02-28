Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has urged the people of Edo State to throw their support behind the party's candidate, Dr Azemhe Azena, in the forthcoming governorship election slated for September.

Kwankwaso made this appeal while presenting the Certificate of Return to Azena during a ceremony.

Describing Azena as a man of integrity and a respected figure among the populace, Kwankwaso noted the need for Edo residents to choose the NNPP as the viable alternative in the upcoming election.

He highlighted Azena's capability to address various challenges facing the state, citing his track record and credibility.

Kwankwaso urged the electorate to reject politicians who offer minimal incentives in exchange for votes and emphasised the importance of making informed decisions, particularly in the current economic and security climate.

He expressed confidence in Azena's ability to replicate the successes witnessed in Kano State if given the opportunity to lead Edo.

Furthermore, Kwankwaso called upon other NNPP aspirants and party members to unite and throw their weight behind Azena to ensure victory in the gubernatorial poll.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts in achieving the party's objectives and commended the NNPP primary election committee for conducting a transparent and credible primary process.

In response, Azena expressed his readiness to collaborate with all NNPP leaders, governorship aspirants, and party members to secure victory in the upcoming election.

He highlighted his deep roots in Edo State and his significant contributions to religious and youth development within the community.