Kwankwaso predicts PDP’s downfall, says crisis will tear the party apart

The PDP chieftain said this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, September 3, 2021.

The former governor said the party’s internal crisis is “heightened by those who are after leadership” of the opposition party.

He added that those fighting for leadership positions in the party are not doing it for the betterment of their people.

He said, “Now the strength of the party has reduced and in the end what will happen is that it will tear us apart.

“You see the result will not help us since we do not have a president and we do not have many governors.

“People like me have nothing to do with the crisis. I’m after what will bring development to people; every good leader should focus on that.

“The party chairman has only one month left. I think it’s better to wait so that we can emerge stronger."

Kwankwaso said due to the crisis in the PDP, the opposition party has lost several key members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus has been under increased pressure to resign from office.