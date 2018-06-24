news

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has issued a statement explaining why he shunned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.

The convention, which held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018 due to collation of results.

The former Governor in a post on Twitter with the handle, @KwankwasoRM said he chose not to come so he would not embarrassed.

He also said that he took the decision in the interest of peace and unity of APC.

According to Kwankwaso, the former APC chairman, John Oyegun did not accept the results of the ward and Local government elections which his loyalists held in Kano state.

He said “I wish to inform the leadership of the party and the general public that we had wanted to be part of the National Convention but regrettably all the congresses that we conducted at the wards, Local Government Councils and at the State level were not recognized by the outgoing National Executive Council of the party.

“Therefore, I felt that presenting ourselves at such an important event will not be in the overall interest of the entire convention that is assuming we are allowed access into the convention ground.

“Because there are high chances that our presence could create embarrassments and a lot of friction similar or even worse than what occurred in the pavilions of delegations from Imo and Delta States during yesterday’s convention. However, as the new EXCO settles to start the efforts of uniting the party we wish you the very best.”

Congratulates Oshiomhole

Kwankwaso, in his statement, also congratulated the newly elected chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole .

Oshiomhole was confirmed as chairman of the party, following the withdrawal of other contenders.

