Some of the results of the polling units as announced by their presiding officers are as follows:

Ward 06 (Orokere), Unit 001 Presiding Officer: Mr Charles Bassey. President: APC = 90, PDP= 100, ADC = Nil Senate: APC=96, PDP=82, ADC=22 Yagba House of Representative: APC=93, PDP=45, ADC=56.

Ward 06, Unit 002 Presiding Officer: Mr Adigizi Bitrus Cornelius. President: APC =54 , PDP=112 Senate: APC=56, PDP=99 Yagba House of Representative: APC=66, PDP=58, ADC=48.

Ward 06, Unit 003 Presiding Officer: Mr Adesanya Omoleye. President: APC = 29, PDP=126 Senate: APC=33, PDP=114 Yagba House of Representative: APC=24, PDP=52, ADC=89.

Ward 06, Unit 005 Presiding Officer: Mr Jude Igwe. President: APC =57, PDP= 123 Senate: APC=63, PDP=112, Yagba House of Representative: APC=58, PDP=52, ADC=84.

Ward 06, Unit 008 Presiding Officer: Miss Olufunmilayo Adeola Esther. President: APC =46 , PDP=89 Senate: APC=45, PDP=85, Yagba House of Representative: APC=52, PDP=25, ADC=65.

Ward 04 (Ileteju Mopa), Unit 004 Presiding Officer: Mr Dauda Abiola Raheem. President: APC = 43, PDP=138 , ADC = 10 Senate: APC=41, PDP=129, ADC=28 Yagba House of Representative: APC=39, PDP=82, ADC=66, SDP= 3.

Ward 04, Unit 003 Presiding Officer: Miss Peace Edokpolor . President: APC =46 , PDP=131 Senate: APC=36, PDP=123, Yagba House of Representative: APC=30, PDP=76, ADC=69.

Ward 004, Unit 001 Presiding Officer: Mr Malik Abdulrahman. President: APC =52 , PDP=91 , ADC =5.

Ward 004, Unit 002 Presiding Officer: Mr Tony Austin . President: APC =60 , PDP=117

Ward 003, Unit 005 Presiding Officer: Miss Barakat Abdullahi. President: APC =75 , PDP=118 , ADC = 10 Senate: APC=70, PDP=116, ADC=19 Yagba House of Representative: APC=63, PDP=82, ADC=54.

Ward 003, Unit 003 Presiding Officer: Mr Mustapha Abdulquadri. President: APC =30, PDP=142.

ALSO READ: Elections 2019 Live Updates

Ward 008 (Aiyeteju), Unit 003 Presiding Officer: Mr Lucky Aweh . President: APC =75 , PDP=96 Senate: APC=64, PDP=104 Yagba House of Representative: APC=68, PDP=53, ADC=65.

NAN reports that the collation of results at wards level are still ongoing at the various ward centres across Mopamuro Local Government Area.