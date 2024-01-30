Kogi government denies approving 'office of ex-governor'

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oladele John Nihi, the government labeled the reports as nothing more than baseless and malicious misinformation.

"This is the handiwork of mischief makers who are evidently unsettled by the exceptional accomplishments of the former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello," read the official statement.

The government's spokesperson noted that the 'false' narrative was deliberately fabricated to sow discord and mislead the public, asserting that there is no truth to the alleged approval.

"The authors of this misleading report have failed abysmally in their attempt to confuse the discerning minds of Nigerians. We express gratitude to the media for demonstrating restraint and independently verifying the authenticity of the news, thereby exposing it as a malicious fabrication," the statement further noted.

Governor Ododo's administration remains focused on the continued development and progress of Kogi State, discrediting any attempt to distract the public with unfounded claims.