Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit 001, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State have reportedly abandoned voting materials after some thugs stormed the polling unit.

It was gathered that voting ended before 11 am at the polling unit, but some persons in the community disrupted the exercise, forcing the electoral officials to leave their duty post and run for their lives.

INEC officials at polling unit 006, Asuta ward in Kabba/Bunu also complained about violence in the area.

A presiding officer told the Cable that “They rioted three times and even tore the ballot paper.”

Violence has also been recorded in other parts of the state as INEC officials at various polling centers across the state have started counting the votes.

At Ayaingba, thugs suspected to belong to one of the political parties contesting in the Governorship and National Assembly elections in Kogi State, have allegedly attacked one Mr Sunday Omachi of Radio Kogi and Mr Sam Egwu of the Leadership newspaper.