Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'
Keyamo dismissed the report, asserting that it did not warrant a response as it displayed presumptuousness and exceeded the observers' mandate.
It should be noted that the report identified Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode as individuals who disseminated false information prior to the 2023 general elections.
In a statement posted on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, July 05, 2023, the former minister also claimed that the EU-EOM report "revealed a deep-seated bias in the approach employed by these so-called observers during their assignment."
He further stated, "The section of the EU report that alleges a solitary incident throughout the entire campaign, wherein I retweeted a news item from a 'suspicious website,' does not warrant a response from me. It is excessively presumptuous and beyond the scope of their mandate.
"Moreover, it exposes the inherent bias with which these so-called observers conducted their duties. Nevertheless, for the sake of enlightening the naive and unfortunate individuals who are celebrating such a poor report, I will share a few thoughts."
