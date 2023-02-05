Keyamo calls Dogara a 'political prostitute' for dragging Tinubu.

Keyamo's remarks come as a response to Dogara's attack on the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It all started when the former Speaker reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's restatement of his support for the APC presidential candidate to be his successor.

Posting on his verified Twitter account photos from the APC presidential campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Buhari affirmed his endorsement of Tinubu for the presidency.

The president captioned the photos thus: "Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: VOTE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, and VOTE Governor Abdullahi Sule for a 2nd term! I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria!"

However, Dogara believed Buhari's statement of endorsement can be best described as satirical, making a reference to the President's jocular nature.

Quote-tweeting Buhari's post, the former Speaker reeled out some allegations against the former Lagos State Governor which he believes make him less qualified to occupy the highest office in the land.

Dogara wrote: "I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire.Asiwaju ll give his best to Nigeria,really? Fake certificates,fake parentage,golden triangle escapades,racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire."

Responding to Dogara's comment, Keyamo claimed the PDP chieftain was disappointed by Buhari's support for Tinubu.

Keyamo's tweet read: "My brother and law school mate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been."

Recall that Dogara was a Tinubu supporter until a few months ago when he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) citing the APC's decision to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket as the reason.