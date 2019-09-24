President Muhammadu Buhari has redeployed the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, after only a month in office.

Buhari inaugurated his second term cabinet on August 21, 2019 with 44 ministers, including himself as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

However, Keyamo has now been moved to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, also as Minister of State.

This was disclosed in a letter, dated September 23, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The letter was posted by Keyamo on his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 24, the same day his redeployment takes effect.

"I write to convey the approval of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for your redeployment from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, as Minister of State with effect from Tuesday, 24th September, 2019," the letter read.

The minister thanked the president for being confident in his abilities to move him around his cabinet.

"Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige. Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity," he posted.

Former senator, Tayo Alasoadura, who was inaugurated as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment in August has been moved in the opposite direction to become the new Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.