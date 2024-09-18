ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary's suspension

News Agency Of Nigeria

Crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tsauri A Ward, Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State have deepened, as the ward Chairman, Danjuma Abubakar, has been suspended.

The suspension followed his role in the alleged suspension of the former party’s National Secretary, Sen. Umar Tsauri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party at the ward level announced Sen. Tsauri’s suspension, for alleged anti-party activities and unguarded utterances against the national leadership of the party.

The Tsauri A Ward Secretary, Abdullahi Garba, announced the suspension of Abubakar, at a press briefing on Wednesday in Katsina.

Garba alleged that their suspended chairman deceived them by using their names and signatures on a letter against the former national secretary of the party without their consent.

“The chairman summoned a meeting, where he gave us a paper to write our names, phone numbers and signature, after which, he gave everyone N20,000,” he alleged.

According to him, the chairman later attached their names and signatures to the suspension letter and circulated it on social media to inform people of the suspension of the former national secretary.

“As far as we are concerned, we are not part of that suspension, we hereby passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman, following that deceitful act by Abubakar,” he said.

The party State’s Public Relations Officer II, Lawal Audi, confirmed receipt of a letter of query forwarded to the party’s state leadership from PDP Kurfi Local Government against Sen. Tsauri.

“What remained now is for Sen. Tsauri to be invited by a disciplinary committee set up by the state party leadership. His appearance before the committee is aimed at giving him a fair hearing on the accusations levelled against him,” he said.

Responding, Sen. Tsauri said he didn’t receive any official notice of suspension, saying that he only became aware of it through social media.

He said the act was carried out by some unrecognised people, parading themselves as party officials.

“PDP as a party has rules and regulations, and before action is taken against any member, certain procedures must be followed,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

