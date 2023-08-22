ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Katsina Govt inaugurates committees on TSA implementation, pension reform

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the committee to come up with robust suggestions on how to better implement the TSA in the state.

Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state
Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state

Recommended articles

Malam Ibrahim Kalau, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announced this in a statement on Monday in Katsina. According to Kaula, the governor has also inaugurated a local government pension and gratuity reforms and forest management committees, and outlined their terms of reference.

“The committee on TSA has Mohammed Aminu-Isiyaku as Chairman, while Dr Faruq Aminu would head that of pension and gratuity reforms.

“Alhaji Khalil Bako will Chair the forest management committee, and all the three committees have four weeks to submit their findings to the state government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radda said that the TSA Committee comprised the state’s Auditor General, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and that of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others he mentioned are the Technical Assistant to the Governor on treasury, and also the accountant General of the state, among others, as members.

“On the pension gratuity reforms committee, permanent secretary department of establishment, pensions and training, the auditors- general of all local governments will serve as members.

“Also, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Director of Finance at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others, would serve as members.

“The forest management committee has representatives each from the state’s ministries of agriculture; justice, House of Assembly and Katsina chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association and Kautal Hore Association with s secretary from the Governor’s Office, as members,” Radda said.

He further urged them to come up with robust suggestions on how to better implement the TSA in the state, address the recurring issues of non-payment of retirees’ pensions and gratuities, and also ensure that Katsina forest lands were not converted into farming areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stakeholders advises new Sports minister to work with technocrats

Stakeholders advises new Sports minister to work with technocrats

Plateau Govt pledges construction of more roads to ease movement of citizens

Plateau Govt pledges construction of more roads to ease movement of citizens

El-Rufai cautions ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

El-Rufai cautions ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

Palliative distribution will continue throughout my tenure - Gov. Zulum

Palliative distribution will continue throughout my tenure - Gov. Zulum

Katsina Govt inaugurates committees on TSA implementation, pension reform

Katsina Govt inaugurates committees on TSA implementation, pension reform

Adekotujo, new acting Head of Public Affair, NCAA assumes office

Adekotujo, new acting Head of Public Affair, NCAA assumes office

Bayelsa commences payment of wage awards, gratuities to LG workers, retirees

Bayelsa commences payment of wage awards, gratuities to LG workers, retirees

I'll start from the scratch, my appointment is a call to service - Oyetola

I'll start from the scratch, my appointment is a call to service - Oyetola

Unical management has no vested interest in Dean’s suspension - Vice Chancellor

Unical management has no vested interest in Dean’s suspension - Vice Chancellor

Pulse Sports

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

Remi Tinubu and Patience Jonathan [The Nation]

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu