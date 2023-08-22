Katsina Govt inaugurates committees on TSA implementation, pension reform

Malam Ibrahim Kalau, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announced this in a statement on Monday in Katsina. According to Kaula, the governor has also inaugurated a local government pension and gratuity reforms and forest management committees, and outlined their terms of reference.

“The committee on TSA has Mohammed Aminu-Isiyaku as Chairman, while Dr Faruq Aminu would head that of pension and gratuity reforms.

“Alhaji Khalil Bako will Chair the forest management committee, and all the three committees have four weeks to submit their findings to the state government,” he said.

Radda said that the TSA Committee comprised the state’s Auditor General, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and that of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others he mentioned are the Technical Assistant to the Governor on treasury, and also the accountant General of the state, among others, as members.

“On the pension gratuity reforms committee, permanent secretary department of establishment, pensions and training, the auditors- general of all local governments will serve as members.

“Also, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Director of Finance at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others, would serve as members.

“The forest management committee has representatives each from the state’s ministries of agriculture; justice, House of Assembly and Katsina chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

“Also, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association and Kautal Hore Association with s secretary from the Governor’s Office, as members,” Radda said.