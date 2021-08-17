RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano govt refutes report of Ganduje’s wife endorsing husband's successor

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Government has refuted media reports that Mrs Hafsat Ganduje has endorsed Murtala Garo, Commissioner for Local Government, as Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s successor, come 2023.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his wife, Hafsat Ganduje. [Vanguard]
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his wife, Hafsat Ganduje. [Vanguard]

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement issued, on Monday, explained that the governor’s wife was quoted out of context in the trending video on social media.

Recommended articles

He said that the governor’s wife was only thrilled by Garo’s support for the policies and programmes of Ganduje’s administration, that she addressed him as ‘Commander’.

“Just as she commended Garo, Her Excellency had also been consistent in applauding other commissioners or public servants, who performed wonderfully well in the discharge of their responsibilities,” Garba said.

Garba also pointed out that the content of the video was twisted by people bent on creating confusion by bringing about division in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He called on party members and supporters to exercise patience by waiting for the appropriate time for the democratic process to take effect.

The commissioner further stressed that the Ganduje-led administration was focused on the completion and implementation of key policies and programmes, as well as critical infrastructural projects between now and 2023.

He, therefore, called on party members to disregard rumours being peddled and direct their energy towards supporting the administration to continue to serve them.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Malaria: Gov Makinde begins distribution of 5m insecticide-treated nets

WHO denies ranking Nigeria 4th in COVID-19 response

Kano govt refutes report of Ganduje’s wife endorsing husband's successor

We need you to deliver COVID-19 vaccination- NASS begs resident doctors

PIB: Transparency will now flourish in our oil, gas industry – Gbajabiamila

President Buhari will hold a meeting with his security chiefs on Thursday

Osun leads as INEC receives 2.4m applications for Voter Registration

Nigeria registers 8,197 COVID-19 infections in 15 days

House of Reps committee chairman dies