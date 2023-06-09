Kano Assembly conducts induction course for members-elect

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one day course, held at the chambers of the house, was attended by all the members-elect.

NAN reports that the house comprises 26 from New Nigerian People’s Party NNPP and 14 from the All Progressives Congress APC.

Speaking at the event, the consultant, Alhaji Lawal Badamasi, said that the course would get them prepared for the tasks ahead.

He further said that the training would avail them on the importance of legislative business.

Badamasi, a seasoned parliamentarian, explained that legislative business was not learnt elsewhere but on the job.

He, therefore, called on the members-elect to be friendly with one another and ensure peace and unity in the course of their legislative duties.

The former clerk of the house also congratulated the elected members and commended them for attending the training with high level of seriousness.

Earlier, the acting clerk of the house, Malam Ali Maje, said the induction would provide an opportunity for them to formally know one another.

The acting clerk also informed the members that their inauguration would hold on June 13.

The members, in separate interviews, said they were very impressed with the excercise.