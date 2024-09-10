RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

The APC chairman stated that the NNPP government in Kano is frustrating FG's effort to reduce hunger in the country.

In a statement, APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the Federal Government was committed to reducing hunger in the country, but the NNPP government in Kano was frustrating these efforts.

He said that President Bola Tinubu has approved several palliative measures for poor households and vulnerable individuals, but those assigned to distribute them were allegedly diverting the resources.

Abbas cited instances of senior NNPP government officials being allegedly involved in the diversion of palliatives. He cited the instance of the Managing Director of the State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Dr Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir, who was found allegedly selling grains belonging to the state government.

He also mentioned the arrest of a Senior Special Assistant to the Cabinet Office, Tasi’u Al’Amin Roba, for allegedly diverting the state’s palliatives. The APC chairman called on Kwankwaso to instruct his anointed governor to investigate these incidents and ensure that the perpetrators account for the missing palliatives and face prosecution.

He also criticised Kwankwaso for saying that the distribution exercise was solely left to the APC. Abbas pointed out that the reconstituted committee by the Federal Government included members from the various political parties, including the NNPP, PDP and IPAC.

He stated that the bipartisan committee worked out detailed modalities for the distribution of palliatives. Abbas said it was to prevent diversion and ensure that the beneficiaries were truly the needy members of the public.

He also defended the posting and reposting of Directors of the Department of State Service, saying it was a decision made by Tinubu to ensure that only diligent heads of security agencies were posted to Kano.

The APC chairman observed that throughout the two-term administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano remained relatively peaceful, with no incidence of violence. Abbas opined, "But the prevailing insecurity in the state is the handiwork of the NNPP government, which encouraged and supported violent youth.”

