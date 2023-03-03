ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s victory is a lesson to pastors who use pulpits as political spaces - Kachikwu

Kachikwu says the PDP and the Labour Party now seek to form an alliance of sore losers after defeat.

Dumebi Kachikwu, Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) (Daily Post)
Kachikwu said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“The victory of Tinubu in the just concluded presidential polls is a clear case of consistency and preparation meets opportunity.

“Tinubu, a dogged fighter with a mastery of the Nigerian political system took advantage of a disunited opposition some of whom were running purely on the divisive platforms of ethnicity and religion.

“The distortions occasioned by the rigging done by the four so called leading parties were not significant enough to have altered the outcome of this election,” he said.

Kachikwu said he had earlier warned that any vote for the Labour Party was a vote in support of an APC victory if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party candidates failed to form an alliance.

“The PDP and Labour Party candidates failed to show leadership when they refused to put aside petty differences to build a formidable opposition to take on a non-performing sitting government.

“They now seek to form an alliance of sore losers after defeat.

“Tinubu’s victory is a lesson to segments of the clergy who provided their places of worship as campaign platforms.

“We must separate thus saith the Lord from our biases and personal convictions. If they seek to clean up the political space, they must first look within and most of those who lead us can be found there on Friday’s and Sunday’s.

“Are we a nation of sinners in search of a saint or a nation of the lost in search of a leader? Tinubu’s victory answers this question,” he said.

He said that the election had been won and lost and Nigeria and Nigerians must move forward by putting all hands on deck in the onerous task of nation building and remain united as Nigerians.

