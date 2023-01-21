ADVERTISEMENT
JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Nurudeen Shotayo

Hajiya Naja’atu said she opted out of Tinubu's campaign to continue her struggle for a better Nigeria with a clear conscience.

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.
The 67-year-old Naja'atu was the Director of the Civil Society directorate in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign council.

Her decision was contained in the resignation letter dated January 19, 2023, and addressed to Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the APC.

In the letter, the erstwhile national commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC) decried the state of the nation, saying the challenges Nigeria faces require her to continue the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

She added that recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue to participate in partisan politics.

The letter reads: In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to my dear country Nigeria.

“Kindly accept my most sincere appreciation for your leadership as the Chairman of the APC.

The new Nigeria we want to build has no party - Peter Obi

Police rescue 2 of 6 primary school pupils abducted in Nasarawa State

Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander, 2 others in Ebonyi

Akeredolu declares Tuesday work-free day for Ondo voters to collect PVCs

Obi meets traditional rulers of Southern Kaduna, vows to stop corruption

NDLEA destroys 317 tons of cannabis in Edo forest, arrests 4

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

