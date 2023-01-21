JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

The 67-year-old Naja'atu was the Director of the Civil Society directorate in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign council.

Her decision was contained in the resignation letter dated January 19, 2023, and addressed to Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the APC.

In the letter, the erstwhile national commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC) decried the state of the nation, saying the challenges Nigeria faces require her to continue the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

She added that recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue to participate in partisan politics.

The letter reads: “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to my dear country Nigeria.